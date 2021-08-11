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DHS Issues Major Trump Alert! ‘Reinstatement Event Warning’ Aug 2021! What Triggered It Is Shocking!
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1190 views • August 11, 2021
Wayne Parrish: If anyone I still holding on to a speck of hope that this country is going back to "normal", they're either extremely dumb or intentionally trying to pacify you with false claims that any part of the right is on our side. This is a full takedown of the United States as we once knew it & it is already done. The silent majority stayed silent way to damn long. Now we can only hope that all these signs of end times are correct & Jesus is coming back soon.
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