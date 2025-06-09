After Trauma Following Two Abortions, Woman Coaches How to Heal from PTSD - Robin Gerblick





“Abortion is a form of trauma, and many people who have undergone the procedure are suffering from a type of PTSD,” says Robin Gerblick, a certified Biblical life coach. Robin shares her experience of having two abortions and how it detrimentally affected her physical and mental health for decades. She never knew there was life growing inside of her before she aborted her children - nobody told her, and abortion clinics purposely didn’t make that information available to her. Robin also didn’t know how painful or grueling the abortion procedure would be. There are immediate and long-term consequences of abortion, and they will manifest in every area of life. It’s so important to help women understand the true effects of abortion before they make a detrimental decision.









TAKEAWAYS





The trauma of having an abortion affected Robin’s relationships throughout her life





Abortions in the 1970s were very much like “back alley” procedures and very dangerous





Robin received no counseling about abortion or its effects from the abortion clinic because they are focused on the money made





Ultrasounds can help women understand that there is real life growing in their womb









