LUXOR - Mystery School Symbology Exposed
Produced and directed by William Cooper - Presented by Citizens Agency Joint Intelligence (CAJI) with bonus footage of Dealey Plaza. Cooper discusses his trip to Las Vegas to visit the Luxor Hotel and details the Mystery School symbology in and around the site.
https://rumble.com/v2vhww8-luxor-mystery-school-symbology-exposed.html
