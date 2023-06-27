Create New Account
LUXOR - Mystery School Symbology Exposed
LUXOR - Mystery School Symbology Exposed

Produced and directed by William Cooper - Presented by Citizens Agency Joint Intelligence (CAJI) with bonus footage of Dealey Plaza. Cooper discusses his trip to Las Vegas to visit the Luxor Hotel and details the Mystery School symbology in and around the site.

https://rumble.com/v2vhww8-luxor-mystery-school-symbology-exposed.html

Keywords
exposedluxor - mysteryschool symbology

