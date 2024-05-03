Rybar Live: Situation in the Middle East, May 1-2
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar: «During a speech at the May Day demonstration, President Gustav Petro announced that Colombia had severed diplomatic relations with Israel as of May 2 because of the genocide being committed by the government and president of that country»
