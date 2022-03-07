RUSSIAN GAINS IN DONBAS AND TACTICAL PAUSE IN NORTHEAST: TWELFTH DAY OF OPERATIONS IN UKRAINE

The last few days were marked by active offensive operations of Russian forces in the region of Donbas as well as a new demonstration of the anti-human posture of the Kyiv government towards its own citizens. On March 5 and 6, Russia and the DPR made two attempts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha. Mariupol is fully surrounded by Russian forces and people’s militia of Donbas, while Volnovakha remains blocked from the south, east and west. The northern route from it is under fire control of the Russians. Nevertheless, in both cases, Ukrainian units denied the evacuation via the humanitarian corridor towards Zaporizhzhya. At the same time, they opened fire at people that tried to leave towards the territory controlled by Russia and the DPR. In the evening of March 6, active offensive operations in the area were resumed. The advance on Mariupol was developed from the northern and eastern directions. Intense clashes erupted in Volnovakha. DPR units control about half of the town and now work to eliminate its remaining garrison. Source: https://southfront.org/russian-gains-in-donbas-and-tactical-pause-in-northeast/ All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.

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