America Cannot Win This War Says Colonel Douglas Macgregor

Our military is not the same and we are being destroyed from within. WW3 is a no win situation for America, and the globalists like it that way.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1. @TuckerCarlson - Ep. 18 Into the abyss: Colonel Douglas Macgregor tells us why the Ukraine war must end now.

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1693761723230990509?s=20





2. AmericasVoice.news - Jack Posobiec shows righteous anger against the Biden regime.

https://americasvoice.news/video/67536/?related=playlist





3. News.Yahoo.com - China Is Harboring a Mysterious New Secret on This Tropical Island

https://news.yahoo.com/china-harboring-mysterious-secret-tropical-025050194.html?guccounter=1

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



