ANDERSON COOPER ☭ COPES HARD

Anderson Coper❗
MAZE - Anderson Cooper is now claiming that there isn't government fraud to be exposed.
Anderson also told us that Biden's mental decline was right wing disinformation.
He also selectively edited Trump's interview so he could spread the Fine People Hoax.
Anderson The Fraud.
Source: https://x.com/mazemoore/status/1889718410579202298
Thumbnail: https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1889728050276823115