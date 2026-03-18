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Is the Government Legally Killing Us?
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Scott walks through a detailed overview of his new book, released on March 10Show more---------------Links for this episode:Powerpoint: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/3q1fnccq8a2wh82h21324/Is-The-Government-Legally-Killing-Us-Draft-2.pptx?rlkey=wrld4ntdovbvh6mmr30cw4y58&;st=pxq7om3o&dl=0BOOK LINK - Is the Government Legally Killing Us? https://book.ouramazinggrace.net/----------------To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: www.ouramazinggrace.net/homewww.graceschara.com/To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribeShow less
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