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HUGE HEADLINE CONFIRMATION OF OUR PRE FLOOD MAP REVELATIONS!! - NEWEST MAP UPDATE - RUSSIA WARNS OF MINE THREAT IN BLACK SEA!! - CHINA SENDS WARPLANES/WARSHIPS TOWARDS TAIWAN IN SHOW OF FORCE!!
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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CLICK ON LINK BELOW TO GO TO ALL NEWS LINKS ON WEB SITE:https://www.graftedinthevine222blognewsinfo.net/post/7-14-23-pre-flood-map-update-amazing-confirmations-new-links


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TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected] (only for use with Zelle - we do not use this email for communication - thank you!)


(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)


IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US :)


ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB


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WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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