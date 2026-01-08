Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 227.

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.





Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he calls "spokespeople" and "golden pens".





"In the second era I was not recognized by everyone. When I appeared in the bosom of the Jewish people, who were already waiting for me because they saw the signs given by the prophets fulfilled, my Presence confused many who had not known how to interpret the prophecies, and expected to see their Messiah as a mighty prince who would strike down his enemies, to humiliate the kings, the oppressors and grant possessions and earthly goods to those who awaited him.

When those people contemplated Jesus, poor and without shoes, covering his body with a humble tunic; when they saw him be born in a stable and later work as a humble craftsman, they could not believe that he was the One Sent by the Father, the Promised One. It was necessary for the Master to perform miracles and tangible works for them to believe and understand his Divine Message.

Truly I say to you that I did not Descend only to give sight to the blind, nor cleanse lepers, or resurrect those who had died. My Work was that of a God of all Wisdom and Eternity, who Came in search of the dormant spirits of people, to raise them to true spiritual life.

Those prodigies were only proof that what I was doing, others could not do and in this way move and call the spirits that had fallen into a deep sleep.

Who recognized me at that time? The sinners whom I had forgiven; those who were hungry and thirsty for justice, those who were anxious for truth, spirituality and eternity.

Who did not recognize me? The powerful, the theologians, the Pharisees and for many who did not believe, my Word was a cause of confusion."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 227, Verses 12-17





