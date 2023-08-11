GLYPHOSATE, SYNTHETIC AMINO ACID ANALOG THAT RANDOMLY WREAKS HAVOC IN BIOLOGY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scientist Anthony Samsel speaks with Tony Mitra on the fifth paper he is writing on Glyphosate
For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup
!! To avoid consuming all the poisons sprayed on our food crops & SAVE USD$50 or 25% off (whichever is greater) your 1st order of $75+ from organic, non-GMO, green superfood nutrition pioneer, Purium, click-on: tinyurl.com/PureAndPremium and apply my gift code: PureAndPremium at: iShopPurium.com
For a SAFE, non-toxic "Roundup," alternative, click-on: ContactOrganics.com &, on the pull-down menu at check-out under "Referral Source," select "Sales Agent" & then "Kathleen Hallal" & forward a copy of your order confirmation email to: [email protected] so I can be sure that your order ships out, ASAP!
$$$ To own a CA$H-FLOWING, disease-prevention DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM & BIG business by helping others transition from processed foods to organic, REAL whole food nutrition, attend one of Purium's weekly Monday, 9pm (ET) business opportunity overview ZOOMs using: bit.ly/PuriumTrain & look around Linktr.ee/PassiveIncomeWithPurium & select one of the Brand Partner enrollment packs at: tinyurl.com/JoinPureAndPremium
To reduce your and your pets' levels of glyphosate by 74% with Purium's Biome Medic supplement, click-on: tinyurl.com/LearnAboutBiomeMedic & apply gift code: PureAndPremium at: iShopPurium.com. Learn more by watching the videos at: tinyurl.com/PuriumYouTubeChannel
If you have product or business opportunity questions, fill-out: tinyurl.com/PuriumSurvey or contact 1 of my Purium sponsor & give him gift code: PureAndPremium:
Barbero Caico:
916.622.3028