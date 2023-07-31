https://gettr.com/post/p2n29q7c1bd

07/26/2023 On Winn Tucson China Watch, Ava elaborates on the “Impoverish the People” and “Weaken the People” of the “Five Laws of Ruling”: Under the pretext of class struggle, the CCP deprives the people of their wealth to achieve the goal of “Impoverish the People” and then “Weaken the People”, and further weakening the people by weakening their faith and severing the link between people and the Creator.





07/26/2023 Ava在《温·图森中国观察》节目中阐述中共“驭民五术”的“贫民”和“弱民”：中共以阶级斗争为借口，剥夺霸占民众财富，达成“贫民”之目的，进而达到“弱民”的目的，同时通过削弱民众的信仰，切断人与造物主之间的联系进一步削弱人民的力量。





