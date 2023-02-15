Tyrannosaurus (meaning “tyrant lizard”, from the Ancient Greek tyrannos (τύραννος), “tyrant”, and sauros (σαῦρος), “lizard”) is a genus of coelurosaurian theropod dinosaur. The species Tyrannosaurus rex (rex meaning “king” in Latin)



Everything Savile ever said seems creepy and dirty now and full of double meaning



I hereby object for Charles to become a king. And call for Charles IT's public execution