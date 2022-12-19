Kim and Phakamile Expose the Liberal Lies in South Africa

Two women from South Africa converge to share their candid views on the current South African quagmire and the lies which have been perpetuated to keep black South Africans in a psychological spell. Truth always shines through no matter how much obfuscation is exerted and no matter much reality is inverted. Freedom was never about being allowed to have sex with other races, but rather about the economic inequality and financial deprivation of blacks. It's time to get back to the drawing board and peel the lies so we can re-energize ourselves for the next leg of the journey.