Kim and Phakamile Expose the Liberal Lies in South Africa

Two women from South Africa converge to share their candid views on the current South African quagmire and the lies which have been perpetuated to keep black South Africans in a psychological spell. Truth always shines through no matter how much obfuscation is exerted and no matter much reality is inverted. Freedom was never about being allowed to have sex with other races, but rather about the economic inequality and financial deprivation of blacks. It's time to get back to the drawing board and peel the lies so we can re-energize ourselves for the next leg of the journey.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.