CCP split link, dog boilers in Canada attack the enemy kill them all

Moslims are JewsMAGA hats made in China says it allMAD AS A HATTERI have always tried to purchase items from from white European / nations Australia, USA included ie if one purchases a spanner made in China the profile on the tool will soon widen after trying to tackle a few stubborn nuts. A tool made in Germany , USA, England will last forever and is therefore less expensive in the long run.(Japanese products are also superior in manufacture!)So I order hiking boots made in Italy then this morning DHL send me a text if I want the item delivered I must pay a £40.00 import tax . We were told by the lying politicians that the EU was to encourage free trade within Europe. Hypocrisy knows no bounds.The vast majority of products one purchases now is made in far off China and is made not to last ( latest eg socks made there had hole in toes after wearing them for one day) it also very difficult to find country of origin when purchasing an item . The buyer usually finds out when the item arrives from China when the person opens the parcel and it says made in China. Why is there no import tax from item's made in China? I ask.Unless one knows the name of a company who make above standard, superior products like park tools/ USA/ Sheffield Steel UK it is likely the items ate produced by the Chinks and are crapLike would you buy a gun made in China? probably blow up in your face when you fire it . There is no BSA company any more or fine bone English china.