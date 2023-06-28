The search for the missing MH370 started the first week in the South China Sea in the right place, but the CCP made many excuses to divert the direction, that's why you never found the plane

马航失联的搜救工作开始第一周在南中国海的地点是正确的，但由于共产党动了手脚，制造了很多借口，转移了方向，这就是为什么你永远找不到飞机. The search for the missing Malaysia Airlines 370 started the first week in the South China Sea in the right place, but the Chinese Communist Party made many excuses to divert the direction, that's why you never found the plane.





