MESSAGE IN SKY - (sub - esp)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5 planes have just sprayed this message into the evening sky - greetings from Hamburg Germany 19.20!!! May 14, 2022.
Español: ¡¡¡¡5 aviones acaban de escribir un mensaje en el cielo - Saludos desde Hamburgo Alemania 7.20 pm!!!! 14 de Mayo de 2022.
vari3dad3s:
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/Vari3dad3S/videos
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Vari3dad3S:a?view=content