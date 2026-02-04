Our Longevity and Wellness Journeys

Natalia Naila: So what are your go to products for people who want to age better and not just longer?

Christopher Shade, PhD: Oh, it depends what sex you are. We have a lot of longevity stuff and we can unpack, you know, like the NAD and AMPK charge, sirtuin activators and then the peptides. But then we also have hormones. And that's a huge longevity thing. And we're just getting into male hormone products. And most of those, you know, because it's testosterone that'll go through compounding pharmacies.

So, like we have this partner Premier Compounding in Florida. They'll do our sublingual testosterone. You'll start seeing a lot more of that. But in women we evaluated all the laws that were out there and were like, we can do a whole female bioidentical hormone replacement system and a supplement format. And so for the androgens that will be DHEA and testosterone, DHT, we give a product called DHEA plus, Natalia Naila: Which, I love that one, I’ve got one at home, this is great.

Christopher Shade, PhD: I know it's amazing to have your DHEA levels super high and your testosterone levels super high, but you won't turn any into estrogen. So the estrogen control in there. So it's got DHEA and Pregnenolone as the hormones driving it. Then the nutraceutical package is chrysin, which protects against estrogen formation so that you can control your estrogen separately with the topicals and DIM, which helps with the estrogen metabolism. And then, a couple of different adaptogens.





