BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Our Longevity and Wellness Journeys
DrChrisShade
DrChrisShade
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 3 days ago

Natalia Naila: So what are your go to products for people who want to age better and not just longer?

Christopher Shade, PhD: Oh, it depends what sex you are. We have a lot of longevity stuff and we can unpack, you know, like the NAD and AMPK charge, sirtuin activators and then the peptides. But then we also have hormones. And that's a huge longevity thing. And we're just getting into male hormone products. And most of those, you know, because it's testosterone that'll go through compounding pharmacies.

So, like we have this partner Premier Compounding in Florida. They'll do our sublingual testosterone. You'll start seeing a lot more of that. But in women we evaluated all the laws that were out there and were like, we can do a whole female bioidentical hormone replacement system and a supplement format. And so for the androgens that will be DHEA and testosterone, DHT, we give a product called DHEA plus, Natalia Naila: Which, I love that one, I’ve got one at home, this is great.

Christopher Shade, PhD: I know it's amazing to have your DHEA levels super high and your testosterone levels super high, but you won't turn any into estrogen. So the estrogen control in there. So it's got DHEA and Pregnenolone as the hormones driving it. Then the nutraceutical package is chrysin, which protects against estrogen formation so that you can control your estrogen separately with the topicals and DIM, which helps with the estrogen metabolism. And then, a couple of different adaptogens.


10/13/2025 - Wellness is Life Podcast - Dr. Chris Shade: The Real Reason You Still Feel Tired (It’s Not Sleep!): https://youtu.be/QZKhF0QIhL0?si=QTr95pYyvMcSnFaH

Keywords
healthnewssciencetruthlongevitysupplementsagingchristopher shave
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
From Inflation to Hyperinflation: The Gathering Monetary Hurricane

From Inflation to Hyperinflation: The Gathering Monetary Hurricane

Sterling Ashworth
NIH&#8217;s East Palestine Office: Too Little, Too Late After Systemic Failure

NIH’s East Palestine Office: Too Little, Too Late After Systemic Failure

Coco Somers
Plastic surgeons&#8217; group opposes gender transition surgeries for minors

Plastic surgeons’ group opposes gender transition surgeries for minors

Laura Harris
Spain BANS social media for kids 16 below, joining global crackdown amid free speech concerns

Spain BANS social media for kids 16 below, joining global crackdown amid free speech concerns

Kevin Hughes
The prepper&#8217;s lexicon: Why knowing the lingo is a key survival skill

The prepper’s lexicon: Why knowing the lingo is a key survival skill

Zoey Sky
Silent alarms: The subtle body signals you should never ignore

Silent alarms: The subtle body signals you should never ignore

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy