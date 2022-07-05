Get Ready for the Forever Plague, US Exporting Record Oil Reserves Amid Record Gas Prices, Atlanta FED Announces -2.1% GDP = Recession, Manufacturing Plants Burned Around the World, +More: 07.02.2022

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Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and right side of the Scorpio Constellation.
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Supreme Court reins in Biden's power on climate change
https://www.axios.com/2022/06/30/west-virginia-epa-supreme-court-climate-change
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Get Ready for the Forever Plague
https://thetyee.ca/Analysis/2022/07/04/Get-Ready-Forever-Plague/
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The US Continues to Export Record Levels of Oil Reserves Despite Record High Gas Prices
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/us-continues-export-record-levels-oil-reserves-despite-record-high-gas-prices/
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DEVELOPING: Atlanta Fed Announces GDP for Second Quarter at Minus 2.1 — Confirms US Economy Under Joe Biden Is Facing a Recession
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/developing-atlanta-fed-announces-gdp-second-quarter-minus-2-1-confirms-recessions/
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Manufacturing Plants Aren’t Just Mysteriously Getting Burned Down In The United States, It’s Happening Around The World…
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/manufacturing-plants-arent-just-mysteriously-getting-burned-united-states-happening-around-world/
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China Buys Farmland Near U.S. Drone Base. Is BILL GATES In Cahoots w/Them?
https://lawenforcementrant.vbulletin.net/forum/main-forum/111193-china-buys-farmland-near-u-s-drone-base-is-bill-gates-in-cahoots-w-them
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They’re coming for your backyard chickens…
https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/self-sufficiency/they-re-coming-for-your-backyard-chickens
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Norway Is Tracking What Everyone Buys, And Biden Wants To Follow Suit In The United States
https://thefederalist.com/2022/06/30/norway-is-tracking-what-everyone-buys-and-biden-wants-to-follow-suit-in-the-united-states/
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Read the Full Report by Subscribing to the 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
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Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]