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Sh*t Texans SHOULDN'T Say: Black Rifle Traitor Company Met With Swift Backlash From Customer Base (2021-7-19)
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91 views • July 19, 2021
Ever hear the phrase ‘Get Woke, Go Broke’? Black Rifle Coffee Company hates your guts. And, they're quickly losing customers after its CEO Evan Hafer portrayed his customer base as 'proud boy-ish' racists and Nazis in a recent NY Times hit piece. Who's laughing now?
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