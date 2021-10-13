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Why Was America Funding the Controversial Wuhan Laboratory That Created the COVID-19 Virus?
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220 views • October 13, 2021
Why Was America Funding the Controversial Wuhan Laboratory That Created the COVID-19 Virus?
Why was America funding controversial gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China? Why was America funding 60 projects in Wuhan, China? Why is Dr. Fauci known as the “Father of Gain-of-Function Research?”
Dr. Peter Daszak is President of EcoHealth Alliance, a US-based organization that conducts research and outreach programs on global health, conservation and international development. https://www.ecohealthalliance.org/personnel/dr-peter-daszak
What Really Happened In Wuhan?
What Is Gain-Of-Function Research? https://www.nih.gov/news-events/gain-function-research-involving-potential-pandemic-pathogens
Buy This Book - https://www.amazon.com/What-Really-Happened-Wuhan-Infections/dp/1460761081/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=What+Really+Happened+In+Wuhan&qid=1634076658&sr=8-1
A ground-breaking investigation into the origins of Covid-19, from Walkley Award–winning journalist Sharri Markson.
· Markson, Investigations Writer at The Australian, has been at the forefront of investigating the origins of Covid-19 since March 2020.
· What Really Happened in Wuhan is the first international book to investigate the Covid-19 laboratory leak theory.
· Part-thriller, part-exposé, it features never-before-seen primary documents exposing China’s early cover-up of the virus.
· It also includes fresh interviews with whistleblower doctors in Wuhan, including eyewitness accounts dismantling what we thought we knew about when the outbreak hit.
· Markson takes readers inside the White House, with senior Trump lieutenants revealing first-hand accounts of fiery Oval Office clashes and new stories of compromised government advisors and censored scientists.
· Markson is a two-time Walkley Award winner, the recipient of the 2018 Sir Keith Murdoch Award for Excellence in Journalism, the winner of the 2020 News Award for Investigative Journalism, a winner of four Kennedy Awards – for Journalist of the Year, Political Journalist of the Year, Columnist of the Year and Scoop of the Year – and joint winner of the 2019 Press Gallery Political Journalist of the Year award.
· Markson was previously The Daily Telegraph’s National Political Editor, The Australian’s Media Editor, News Editor at Seven News, Chief of Staff and Political Reporter at The Sunday Telegraph and Editor of Cleo magazine.
‘With millions of lives lost around the world, and our way of life irrevocably changed, there is no more important subject to investigate than how the pandemic started,’ Markson says. ‘The many revelations in this book bring the world closer to the truth of what really happened in Wuhan.’
ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS360
HarperCollins 360 is HarperCollins’ global publishing program, publishing books in English from HarperCollins UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and India offices and books in Spanish from HarperCollins Iberica and Mexico offices. We publish all genres of adult, children’s and YA books in all formats—print, ebook, and digital audio.
Why was America funding controversial gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China? Why was America funding 60 projects in Wuhan, China? Why is Dr. Fauci known as the “Father of Gain-of-Function Research?”
Dr. Peter Daszak is President of EcoHealth Alliance, a US-based organization that conducts research and outreach programs on global health, conservation and international development. https://www.ecohealthalliance.org/personnel/dr-peter-daszak
What Really Happened In Wuhan?
What Is Gain-Of-Function Research? https://www.nih.gov/news-events/gain-function-research-involving-potential-pandemic-pathogens
Buy This Book - https://www.amazon.com/What-Really-Happened-Wuhan-Infections/dp/1460761081/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=What+Really+Happened+In+Wuhan&qid=1634076658&sr=8-1
A ground-breaking investigation into the origins of Covid-19, from Walkley Award–winning journalist Sharri Markson.
· Markson, Investigations Writer at The Australian, has been at the forefront of investigating the origins of Covid-19 since March 2020.
· What Really Happened in Wuhan is the first international book to investigate the Covid-19 laboratory leak theory.
· Part-thriller, part-exposé, it features never-before-seen primary documents exposing China’s early cover-up of the virus.
· It also includes fresh interviews with whistleblower doctors in Wuhan, including eyewitness accounts dismantling what we thought we knew about when the outbreak hit.
· Markson takes readers inside the White House, with senior Trump lieutenants revealing first-hand accounts of fiery Oval Office clashes and new stories of compromised government advisors and censored scientists.
· Markson is a two-time Walkley Award winner, the recipient of the 2018 Sir Keith Murdoch Award for Excellence in Journalism, the winner of the 2020 News Award for Investigative Journalism, a winner of four Kennedy Awards – for Journalist of the Year, Political Journalist of the Year, Columnist of the Year and Scoop of the Year – and joint winner of the 2019 Press Gallery Political Journalist of the Year award.
· Markson was previously The Daily Telegraph’s National Political Editor, The Australian’s Media Editor, News Editor at Seven News, Chief of Staff and Political Reporter at The Sunday Telegraph and Editor of Cleo magazine.
‘With millions of lives lost around the world, and our way of life irrevocably changed, there is no more important subject to investigate than how the pandemic started,’ Markson says. ‘The many revelations in this book bring the world closer to the truth of what really happened in Wuhan.’
ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS360
HarperCollins 360 is HarperCollins’ global publishing program, publishing books in English from HarperCollins UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and India offices and books in Spanish from HarperCollins Iberica and Mexico offices. We publish all genres of adult, children’s and YA books in all formats—print, ebook, and digital audio.
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