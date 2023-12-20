Create New Account
The #1 Sin That Invites Demonic Possession Dr. Taylor Marshall w/ Dr. Dan Schneider
Published 21 hours ago

Dr. Taylor Marshall


Dec 19, 2021


In this video, we're talking about the #1 sin that invites demonic possession. We're talking with Dr. Taylor Marshall and Dr. Dan Schneider about this dangerous sin and how to avoid it.


If you're looking for information about demonic possession, then you need to watch this video! Dr. Taylor Marshall and Dr. Dan Schneider discuss the #1 sin that often leads to demonic possession, and how to avoid it.


Pope Francis has formally approved allowing priests to bless same-sex couples, with a new document explaining a radical change in Vatican policy by insisting that people seeking God’s love and mercy shouldn’t be subject to “an exhaustive moral analysis” to receive it.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ryhlkfHvrpY

