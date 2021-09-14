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SEPTEMBER 13th 2021 POLICE SHOWN AN EVIL UNKNOWN
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
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17165 views • September 14, 2021
One Man Has Answered the Call.... To Stand in Truth with Christopher James.
Gabriel Proulx is this man and also a current Ontario Provincial Police Officer.
This is a huge broadcast to ALL LAW enforcement world wide given powerful truths.
All of the people in this world are being lied too....
We have the evidence and now is filed on the public record.
Gabriel and Christopher now call on all police officers to take the time to learn the truth.
This is our moment... when the people with police come together with evidence and hold those accountable.

God Speed

The world must go to www.awarriorcalls.com for the truth and solution!

**DOWNLOAD pdfs and videos re evidence exposing covid lie: www.bit.ly/awcevidence

Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.

Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Keywords
corruptionchemtrailsgodlovevaccinationsfreeman5gknowledgetruthfederal reservecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral bankspublic courthousecourt filings
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy