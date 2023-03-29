Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prepare for These Changes
70 views
channel image
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Published 14 hours ago |

A severe economic collapse seems to be developing. Banks are already shaky due vulnerability from derivative contracts of little value, and a decrease in bond values from rising interest rates. Changes in valuations of currencies, bonds and other instruments, pension losses, supply shortages, business failures, layoffs, poverty, political upheaval, sabotage events, invasion and more could soon drive our society into a challenging time, even chaos. 

~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com

~ program archives & notes – https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm

~ natural health – https://reallywell.com

~ survival & preparedness – https://survivethechanges.com




Keywords
collapsepoliticalsocietychangechaosinvasionfinancialcurrencydeathslayoffsinterestbankssocial securitypovertyeconomicdigitalpensionsbondsdisabilitiesderivativesshortages

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket