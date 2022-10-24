"First Aid" for Trauma Fight or Flight Adrenal Responses: Shaking & Trembling (Not Medical Advice)

If we are certain that we are experiencing an acute adrenal stress response that does not require an actual visit to the emergency room, there are some things we can do to calm our adrenals. Please consult with your medical practitioner if you are ever in such a situation.

For more information about Nina and her Somatic Experiencing practice, visit thesomaticpt.com. Click the Contact tab if you are interested in scheduling a 1-on-1 session.

*Find Emotional Exercises for Children & Adults plus other Resources for Healing at thesomaticpt.com/resources

*If you wish to stay informed of these (as well as receive the downloadable Trauma Map I refer to in my videos), you can subscribe to our newsletter here: https://mailchi.mp/fbe4de874414/email-subscription



May you live in peace!

*These videos are for informational purposes only and are not a substitute for actual therapy or medical advice. If you have a trauma history or medical issues, please see a therapist or medical practitioner near you to help you resolve it safely under professional guidance.

