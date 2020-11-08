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Report #204 | News Panel 6 with UK Community Leaders: We Do NOT Consent to Another Lockdown
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67 views • November 08, 2020
Educative and empowering conversation with active community leaders in the UK on the subject of corporations, governments, COVID lockdown overreach, data manipulation and COVID fraud, and how to use common law to declare yourself alive, remove yourself from the false jurisdiction of government corporations, stand in your own power as the sovereign living human being you are, while all sorts of fraudulent edicts on masks, vaccines, tests, and lockdowns are rolled out by criminals in high office.
This panel features David Adelman, author of School--No Place for Children: A Wake Up Call and co-founder of Elephant, Bibi Bacchus, Professor at New Earth University and UCC Expert, John Smith, convener of the first Common Law court in the UK who assists people with common law matters, Michael Ough, retired policeman from London Metropolitan Police & Defense, who helps people with statutory codes and laws, Michelle Young, advocate for UK mothers and creator of the Michelle Young Foundation to help those suffering injustice at hands of the family courts and insolvency courts.
The consensus from this conversation is: Under common law, when one declares oneself alive as a living man or woman, the corporate edicts and mask/vaccine/lockdown edicts do not apply. As a sovereign human being you can choose to de-register your vehicle, your child from schools, your name from the Legal Fiction of the all-caps-name on the birth certificate, and yourself and family from the jurisdiction of all government corporations currently committing crimes in the name of Covid. Common law applies in all countries, including Greece where the World Bank is imposing restrictions on the people. Anyone can register as alive online at the Common Law Court -- when you register there, notice of your being alive (and not the dead legal fiction) is being generated as a notice to the fraudulent corporations seeking to use adhesion contracts to tie you fraudulently to that dead-legal-fiction name.
Further: What people have to do is stand up, understand this legal fiction/birth certificate fraud, and say NO: NO to the lockdowns, NO to businesses being closed, NO to forced testing, NO to mandates on masks, NO to vaccines or mandates of any kind.
Bibi says: People need to support each other. On public transportation, people need to en masse support each other refusing to wear masks: Masks have been shown to be unhealthy, unsafe, ineffective and have recently caused deaths and fainting of children.
Much false information is being circulated on COVID by the corporations playing government and media: a huge psy op is being conducted on populations, essentially Psychological Warfare. People need to see beyond it and stand up for their basic human rights: to breathe, to speak, to assemble, to trade freely, to make a livelihood.
There is nothing stopping us. Non-compliance and removal from the enslavement jurisdiction of legal-fiction-fraud-running corporations can be done by anyone, is a peaceful action, and an action of self-defense and caring for humanity.
LINKS FOR MORE:
John Smith/Common Law Court
commonlawcourt.com
Reach John Smith if you wish to whistleblow anonymously, as member of military/police/govt:
[email protected]
David Adelman/The Elephant Group
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2670641693180469
Web Site for Notices of Obligation and Treason at Common Law
www.we-the-people.co.uk
Info for the educated on COVID Global Fraud:
UK Column
ukcolumn.org
Lockdown Sceptics
lockdownsceptics.org
British Constitution Group:
https://www.britishconstitutiongroup.com/
Stop World Control
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/fraud/
***
Previous News Panels:
NEWS PANEL 5/UK CRIME 5 (Report #203/Solutions & Remedy)
https://youtu.be/u2-zMRwESjQ
NEWS PANEL 4/UK CRIME 4 (Report #202/Solutions & Remedy)
https://youtu.be/CWYD3PCAEJc
NEWS PANEL 3/UK CRIME 3
Report #200 | News Panel 3: Credible Solutions & Remedies to High Level UK Crime, Fraud, Corruption
https://youtu.be/0JrTKeNjglU
NEWS PANEL 2/UK CRIME 2
Report #198: News Panel on High Level UK Crime, Fraud, Corruption in Banks, Courts, Audit Agencies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOafv...
NEWS PANEL 1/UK CRIME 1
Report #196: News Panel with UK Mothers: Failure, Fraud, Crime, Corruption, Injustice in UK Courts
https://youtu.be/MeQglv3CR0s
****
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates
(please click the Subscribe button above).
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
This panel features David Adelman, author of School--No Place for Children: A Wake Up Call and co-founder of Elephant, Bibi Bacchus, Professor at New Earth University and UCC Expert, John Smith, convener of the first Common Law court in the UK who assists people with common law matters, Michael Ough, retired policeman from London Metropolitan Police & Defense, who helps people with statutory codes and laws, Michelle Young, advocate for UK mothers and creator of the Michelle Young Foundation to help those suffering injustice at hands of the family courts and insolvency courts.
The consensus from this conversation is: Under common law, when one declares oneself alive as a living man or woman, the corporate edicts and mask/vaccine/lockdown edicts do not apply. As a sovereign human being you can choose to de-register your vehicle, your child from schools, your name from the Legal Fiction of the all-caps-name on the birth certificate, and yourself and family from the jurisdiction of all government corporations currently committing crimes in the name of Covid. Common law applies in all countries, including Greece where the World Bank is imposing restrictions on the people. Anyone can register as alive online at the Common Law Court -- when you register there, notice of your being alive (and not the dead legal fiction) is being generated as a notice to the fraudulent corporations seeking to use adhesion contracts to tie you fraudulently to that dead-legal-fiction name.
Further: What people have to do is stand up, understand this legal fiction/birth certificate fraud, and say NO: NO to the lockdowns, NO to businesses being closed, NO to forced testing, NO to mandates on masks, NO to vaccines or mandates of any kind.
Bibi says: People need to support each other. On public transportation, people need to en masse support each other refusing to wear masks: Masks have been shown to be unhealthy, unsafe, ineffective and have recently caused deaths and fainting of children.
Much false information is being circulated on COVID by the corporations playing government and media: a huge psy op is being conducted on populations, essentially Psychological Warfare. People need to see beyond it and stand up for their basic human rights: to breathe, to speak, to assemble, to trade freely, to make a livelihood.
There is nothing stopping us. Non-compliance and removal from the enslavement jurisdiction of legal-fiction-fraud-running corporations can be done by anyone, is a peaceful action, and an action of self-defense and caring for humanity.
LINKS FOR MORE:
John Smith/Common Law Court
commonlawcourt.com
Reach John Smith if you wish to whistleblow anonymously, as member of military/police/govt:
[email protected]
David Adelman/The Elephant Group
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2670641693180469
Web Site for Notices of Obligation and Treason at Common Law
www.we-the-people.co.uk
Info for the educated on COVID Global Fraud:
UK Column
ukcolumn.org
Lockdown Sceptics
lockdownsceptics.org
British Constitution Group:
https://www.britishconstitutiongroup.com/
Stop World Control
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/fraud/
***
Previous News Panels:
NEWS PANEL 5/UK CRIME 5 (Report #203/Solutions & Remedy)
https://youtu.be/u2-zMRwESjQ
NEWS PANEL 4/UK CRIME 4 (Report #202/Solutions & Remedy)
https://youtu.be/CWYD3PCAEJc
NEWS PANEL 3/UK CRIME 3
Report #200 | News Panel 3: Credible Solutions & Remedies to High Level UK Crime, Fraud, Corruption
https://youtu.be/0JrTKeNjglU
NEWS PANEL 2/UK CRIME 2
Report #198: News Panel on High Level UK Crime, Fraud, Corruption in Banks, Courts, Audit Agencies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOafv...
NEWS PANEL 1/UK CRIME 1
Report #196: News Panel with UK Mothers: Failure, Fraud, Crime, Corruption, Injustice in UK Courts
https://youtu.be/MeQglv3CR0s
****
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates
(please click the Subscribe button above).
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
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