© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Alert: Creator of D-Wave Quantum Computer Artificial Intelligence is the "altar of an alien god"
Follow
3
Share
Report
45 views • May 02, 2021
I recommend you to watch this emergency transmission against artificial intelligence: https://www.brighteon.com/42499a88-fe06-4ca2-a20e-c124e3dcff06
https://christianjournal.net/featured/d-wave-artificial-intelligence-alien-new-world-science/
https://share.par.pw/post/f75e97338f68445ba6086db81628725a
Thank you for watching. May YAHUSHUA bless you.
This video is not mine. Link to the source: https://youtu.be/YI2oZfx87sk
Time is running out, PLEASE COME TO YAHUSHUA (Jesus Christ) Today! Repent of your sins and accept HIM as your LORD GOD and SAVIOUR, before it's too late! For your soul to be saved from an eternal hell and to be protected in the coming days of woe! Only HIS Blood can wash your sins away, and HIS Name, get you to Heaven!
Link to the video with salvation prayer: https://youtu.be/XYykXfItzCw
Link to the video with hebrew salvation prayer: https://youtu.be/ZiyZOH3TvdY
- Support -
Please support this network Brighteon if you can. You can donate to Brighteon here: https://support.brighteon.com/Donate.html
You can also click on the red "Shop Now" button above.
https://lauraloomerforcongress.com/
Please support Laura Loomer if you can. Laura is running for Congress this year, she is against tech giants and censorship. You can donate to her here: https://secure.anedot.com/laura-loomer-for-congress-inc/highlightgeneral
Please sign this petition (free Loomer): https://freeloomer.com/
Join the movement to end censorship by Big Tech. StopBitBurning.com needs donations and support.
Thank you.
- From AMIGHTYWIND Ministry -
YAHUSHUA'S New Blood Covenant Prophecies: https://amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
The Sacred Names of YAHUVEH and YAHUSHUA: https://amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html
Sunday Worship Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
YAHSTube: https://www.yahstube.com/
- Brighteon channels -
Link to Brighteon channel of Amightywind Ministry: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind
Link to Brighteon channel of Elisheva Eliyahu (yahsladynred): https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
Link to Brighteon channel of Infowars (The Alex Jones Channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channel/infowarsnetwork
Link to Brighteon channel of Infowars (The David Knight Show): https://www.brighteon.com/channel/thedavidknightshow
Link to Brighteon channel of Infowars (War Room): https://www.brighteon.com/channel/warroom
Please visit WWW.AMIGHTYWIND.COM and WWW.BANNED.VIDEO
https://christianjournal.net/featured/d-wave-artificial-intelligence-alien-new-world-science/
https://share.par.pw/post/f75e97338f68445ba6086db81628725a
Thank you for watching. May YAHUSHUA bless you.
This video is not mine. Link to the source: https://youtu.be/YI2oZfx87sk
Time is running out, PLEASE COME TO YAHUSHUA (Jesus Christ) Today! Repent of your sins and accept HIM as your LORD GOD and SAVIOUR, before it's too late! For your soul to be saved from an eternal hell and to be protected in the coming days of woe! Only HIS Blood can wash your sins away, and HIS Name, get you to Heaven!
Link to the video with salvation prayer: https://youtu.be/XYykXfItzCw
Link to the video with hebrew salvation prayer: https://youtu.be/ZiyZOH3TvdY
- Support -
Please support this network Brighteon if you can. You can donate to Brighteon here: https://support.brighteon.com/Donate.html
You can also click on the red "Shop Now" button above.
https://lauraloomerforcongress.com/
Please support Laura Loomer if you can. Laura is running for Congress this year, she is against tech giants and censorship. You can donate to her here: https://secure.anedot.com/laura-loomer-for-congress-inc/highlightgeneral
Please sign this petition (free Loomer): https://freeloomer.com/
Join the movement to end censorship by Big Tech. StopBitBurning.com needs donations and support.
Thank you.
- From AMIGHTYWIND Ministry -
YAHUSHUA'S New Blood Covenant Prophecies: https://amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
The Sacred Names of YAHUVEH and YAHUSHUA: https://amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html
Sunday Worship Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
YAHSTube: https://www.yahstube.com/
- Brighteon channels -
Link to Brighteon channel of Amightywind Ministry: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind
Link to Brighteon channel of Elisheva Eliyahu (yahsladynred): https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
Link to Brighteon channel of Infowars (The Alex Jones Channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channel/infowarsnetwork
Link to Brighteon channel of Infowars (The David Knight Show): https://www.brighteon.com/channel/thedavidknightshow
Link to Brighteon channel of Infowars (War Room): https://www.brighteon.com/channel/warroom
Please visit WWW.AMIGHTYWIND.COM and WWW.BANNED.VIDEO
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.