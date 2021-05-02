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Red Alert: Creator of D-Wave Quantum Computer Artificial Intelligence is the "altar of an alien god"
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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45 views • May 02, 2021
I recommend you to watch this emergency transmission against artificial intelligence: https://www.brighteon.com/42499a88-fe06-4ca2-a20e-c124e3dcff06

https://christianjournal.net/featured/d-wave-artificial-intelligence-alien-new-world-science/

https://share.par.pw/post/f75e97338f68445ba6086db81628725a

Thank you for watching. May YAHUSHUA bless you.

This video is not mine. Link to the source: https://youtu.be/YI2oZfx87sk

Time is running out, PLEASE COME TO YAHUSHUA (Jesus Christ) Today! Repent of your sins and accept HIM as your LORD GOD and SAVIOUR, before it's too late! For your soul to be saved from an eternal hell and to be protected in the coming days of woe! Only HIS Blood can wash your sins away, and HIS Name, get you to Heaven!
Link to the video with salvation prayer: https://youtu.be/XYykXfItzCw
Link to the video with hebrew salvation prayer: https://youtu.be/ZiyZOH3TvdY

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Join the movement to end censorship by Big Tech. StopBitBurning.com needs donations and support.

Thank you.

- From AMIGHTYWIND Ministry -
YAHUSHUA'S New Blood Covenant Prophecies: https://amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
The Sacred Names of YAHUVEH and YAHUSHUA: https://amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html
Sunday Worship Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
YAHSTube: https://www.yahstube.com/

- Brighteon channels -
Link to Brighteon channel of Amightywind Ministry: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind
Link to Brighteon channel of Elisheva Eliyahu (yahsladynred): https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
Link to Brighteon channel of Infowars (The Alex Jones Channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channel/infowarsnetwork
Link to Brighteon channel of Infowars (The David Knight Show): https://www.brighteon.com/channel/thedavidknightshow
Link to Brighteon channel of Infowars (War Room): https://www.brighteon.com/channel/warroom

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