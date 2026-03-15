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Episode #125 - Why Modern Parenting Is Failing Children | Montessori & the Youth Crisis — Teresa Angeles
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
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Modern parenting isn’t failing because parents don’t care, it’s failing because we’ve been taught the wrong model.


In this flagship episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, Montessori educator, author, and mother of six Teresa Angeles explains why today’s parenting and education systems may be quietly undermining children’s resilience, emotional intelligence, and independence, and how Montessori principles, now validated by modern neuroscience, offer a powerful alternative.


This conversation goes far beyond classroom theory. We explore the youth mental health crisis, the hidden cost of over-parenting, the difference between control and leadership in the home, and why children need autonomy and responsibility to develop confidence and purpose.


Teresa shares insights from her book “The Montessori Home and Beyond”, her 20+ years of Montessori teaching experience, and her perspective as a mother and grandmother raising the next generation with intention.


If you care about raising resilient children, strengthening families, and creating a healthier future for the next generation, this episode will challenge how you think about parenting.


In this episode we explore:


🔹 Why modern parenting may be weakening resilience in children

🔹 The real meaning of freedom within limits in Montessori philosophy

🔹 How independence builds confidence and emotional regulation

🔹 Why over-controlling environments can damage development

🔹 How to create a Montessori-inspired home environment

🔹 Practical ways parents can help children develop focus, responsibility, and inner strength


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🌐 Connect with Teresa via any of the links below:


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👉🏽 If this episode challenged or inspired you, LIKE, COMMENT, and SHARE it with a parent, educator, or leader who cares about the future of our children.

Keywords
childdevelopmentconsciousparentingemotionalintelligenceparentingtipsmontessoriparentingparentingadviceraisingindependentkidsyouthmentalhealthmontessoriathomeparentingpodcast
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