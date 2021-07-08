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McAfee’s Dead Man's Switch - THEY DEMOLISHED HIS CONDO IN MIAMI FLORIDA
Charlie The Mystical Chap
Charlie The Mystical Chap
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John David McAfee (18 September 1945 – 23 June 2021) was a British-American computer programmer, businessman, and two-time presidential candidate who unsuccessfully sought the Libertarian Party nomination for president of the United States in 2016 and 2020.

John McAfee's Condo in Miami Florida collapsed into a pancake.

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LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE

The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.

When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
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Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
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