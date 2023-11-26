The Nat'l Security Threat of TikTok to America & the Detremental Effect on our Youth

Hoover Institution: Guest Rep. Mike Gallagher discusses the threat of TikTok to America's youth and the possible risks that follow with its involvement with #China, on a new episode of #UncommonKnowledge.
@RepGallagher
@HooverInst
Watch now: https://youtu.be/C10y3kbYlmk
