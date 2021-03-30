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EP 2389-6PM TEXAS TRUCKING COMPANY- A U.S. GOV'T CONTRACTOR - CAUGHT SMUGGLING MIGRANTS
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30 views • March 30, 2021
EP 2389-6PM TEXAS TRUCKING COMPANY- A U.S. GOV'T CONTRACTOR - CAUGHT SMUGGLING MIGRANTS  

What the hell is going on?  A semi-trailer of illegal aliens unloading in Pearsall, Texas, was captured on video and it is going viral.  In the video, what appears to be 100 illegal aliens are being unloaded in the small Texas town 100 miles from the Mexican border.  Pearsall had a population of 9,240 up until this semi-trailer was   unloaded.  The small city prides itself on being safe.  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17316 

Special Guest:  Dr. Nick Begich is well known for his work and research on HAARP;"Mind Effects" and more. He has widely reported in these areas as an expert for many publications, government organizations and private companies. He has been an expert witness for the European Parliament on these subjects and provides significant research contributions in this area. Also, through the Lay Institute on Technologies he organized a private meeting of top scientists in the area of mind effects in 2007.  Begich has authored five books in seven languages on technology and the impacts of change. Heard on thousands of radio and television talk shows and documentaries, he is a frequent commentator on new technologies, energy, politics, education and the environment. Website: earthpulse.com 
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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