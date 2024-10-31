BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💢 What is Halloween David Icke explains what really happens on Halloween and the satanic meaning behind this occult festival. It's always about sacrificing children. Have you ever noticed when and
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1910 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
216 views • 6 months ago

💢 What is Halloween David Icke explains what really happens on Halloween and the satanic meaning behind this occult festival. It's always about sacrificing children. Have you ever noticed when and how Halloween sneaked up on us? A few years ago we didn't celebrate this unofficial holiday. It was implanted into our daily lives by the events industry and we took over the celebrations in the USA unprompted and hectic, without knowing what we were actually celebrating ❕ ◇ Likewise with New Year's Eve, Easter and Christmas ❕

Keywords
childrenfestivalhave youwhat is halloween davidicke explains what really happens on halloweenand the satanic meaning behind this occultits always about sacrificingever noticed when and
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy