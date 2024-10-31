© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💢 What is Halloween David Icke explains what really happens on Halloween and the satanic meaning behind this occult festival. It's always about sacrificing children. Have you ever noticed when and how Halloween sneaked up on us? A few years ago we didn't celebrate this unofficial holiday. It was implanted into our daily lives by the events industry and we took over the celebrations in the USA unprompted and hectic, without knowing what we were actually celebrating ❕ ◇ Likewise with New Year's Eve, Easter and Christmas ❕