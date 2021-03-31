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My Beautiful Russian Brides. All Want to be My Wife, Girlfriend. Heart Breakers
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623 views • March 31, 2021
My Russian Beautiful Brides, All Want to be My Wife, Girlfriend. Heartbreakers.
All of these women have solicited me to be their wife and girlfriend. My spam folder gets filled with these beauties. I started to collect some of the recent ones and made a video on them.
I realize that these are probably actual Russian models. If you recognized any, please leave in the comments.
They all broke my heart.
I save the best for the last.
All would not answer any questions about Russia, Putin, or any info about Russia.
There is a specific sequence of emails along with these that is consistent with the scam. About the 4 or 5th one, is when they start asking for money for air fare or to get their visa.
All of these women have solicited me to be their wife and girlfriend. My spam folder gets filled with these beauties. I started to collect some of the recent ones and made a video on them.
I realize that these are probably actual Russian models. If you recognized any, please leave in the comments.
They all broke my heart.
I save the best for the last.
All would not answer any questions about Russia, Putin, or any info about Russia.
There is a specific sequence of emails along with these that is consistent with the scam. About the 4 or 5th one, is when they start asking for money for air fare or to get their visa.
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