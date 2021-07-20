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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 07-20-2021 Freedom Only If
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50 views • July 20, 2021
Freedom day in the UK sees talks of passports in September. Censorship increasing and in the states going from door knockers talking to injecting. This is all going as planned and will only get worse before it gets better.
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Article Links:
https://reclaimthenet.org/uk-mandates-vaccine-passports/
https://summit.news/2021/07/19/media-outlet-mocks-conspiracy-theorists-then-admits-they-might-be-right-after-youtube-bans-video/
http://www.tathasta.com/2021/07/door-to-door-vaccines-officially-begin.html?m=1
Thumbnail Link:
https://en.mogaznews.com/temp/resized/medium_2021-02-16-24fa882a7e.jpg
Telegram Group: https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://reclaimthenet.org/uk-mandates-vaccine-passports/
https://summit.news/2021/07/19/media-outlet-mocks-conspiracy-theorists-then-admits-they-might-be-right-after-youtube-bans-video/
http://www.tathasta.com/2021/07/door-to-door-vaccines-officially-begin.html?m=1
Thumbnail Link:
https://en.mogaznews.com/temp/resized/medium_2021-02-16-24fa882a7e.jpg
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