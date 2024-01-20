Robert F Kennedy Jr. Explores Why Americans Are So Sick

RFK Jr. Explores Why Americans Are So Sick - Speaking with Dr. Tom Lankering on GrassRootsTV, RFK Jr. unpacks when the chronic disease epidemic—now at an all-time high—began affecting Americans, and why our health authorities refuse to research the real causes. #NIH
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.