Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Robert F Kennedy Jr. Explores Why Americans Are So Sick
channel image
GalacticStorm
2187 Subscribers
Shop now
48 views
Published Yesterday

RFK Jr. Explores Why Americans Are So Sick -  Speaking with Dr. Tom Lankering on GrassRootsTV,  RFK Jr. unpacks when the chronic disease epidemic—now at an all-time high—began affecting Americans, and why our health authorities refuse to research the real causes. #NIH

Keywords
presidential candidaterobert f kennedy jrred pillschronic disease epidemicamericans heath and illness

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket