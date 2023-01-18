Listen To Dr. Jeanie’s Health Journey!

🤝 Connect With Fellow Patriots! Sign Up Now, For Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com





Dr. Jeanie Has Been Doing Our Free Exercises Since May 2021 And In September That Year Decided To Go To Another Level.

She Struggled With Depression And After Following Master Lama Rasaji She Began To Better Understand How She Can Overcome This Depression And Has Now Transformed Her Life And Her Business.

Listen In To Hear More!





☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

🚨 Learn How to Protect Yourself from Harmful 5G & EMF Radiation: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/5g-emf-danger/ .

🙌 Learn More About Silver & Gold: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/silver-gold/

💥 Learn About Energy Wellness: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/wellness/energy/

📧 Get Important Patriot News! Sign Up Now, for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com





























