Jews dancing for their kike puppet Trump

Chabad honored Trump with a copy of Tanya, here is a quote about their central ideology (cited from the articles listed beneath).“Ideological concept of Lubavitch clan is presented in the book “Tanya”, written by founder of Chabad-Lubavitch – Rabbi Schneur Zalman Schneerson. According to Chabad canon, developed by Shneur Zalman, God created the world solely for the Jews ; Jews possess Divine soul, the goyim (gentiles) have the soul of a lowest order – animal soul; Jews are the only ones to whom we can apply the concept of Man. The other nations of the world are compared to vomiting and filth. [The] Book called Tanya is the main subject of study in Chabad schools on a par with the Torah and Talmud.”– Rabbi Eduard Hodos from ‘Jewish Hurricane’