© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Road to Serfdom by Fredrick A. Hayek
Follow
1
Share
Report
101 views • November 17, 2021
The Road to Serfdom was written by Fredrick A. Hayek an economist and philosopher. Since it's publication in March of 1944 against the background of World War Two. It's best known for its defence of classical liberalism and achieved great popularity. Hayek warned of the danger of tyranny that inevitably flows from government control of economic decision-making process through central planning. The abandonment of individualism and classical liberalism inevitably leads to a loss of freedom, the creation of an oppressive society, the tyranny of a dictator, and eventual serfdom of the individual. He says that fascism, Nazism and socialism had common roots in central economic planning which then empowers the State over the individual.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.