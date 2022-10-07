Tracy Beanz: Trump Endorsing RINO Suit-Wearing Frat Boys was a Blown Opportunity to Fundamentally Change the GOP

Tracy Beanz has been one of those conservative activists that is willing to do more than just talk or write articles. She follows through with action. While she does an amazing job, along with her team, of investigative journalism over at UncoverDC, she was also fighting the good fight on the local level within the South Carolina Republican Party.





She came on The Jeff Dornik Show to share her experience fighting against the RINOs that are entrenched in the SCGOP. It got so bad that she realized they were rigging the system, breaking their own rules and doing anything they could to thwart her every attempt to do the right thing. Ultimately, she resigned as Horry County’s State Executive Chairwoman.





After seeing the workings of the state party from the inside, she realized that the Republican Party plays dirty because the establishment is so entrenched with power-hungry swamp creatures. However, there was one man who could’ve actually done something about it. Instead of rooting out the RINOs, he listened to them… which led to some of his horrific endorsements.





