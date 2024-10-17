Eternal Security should give the Christian rest.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #134; Studying deeper into many scriptures such as in Hebrews 10, or 2Corinthians, we can see a clear picture of salvation as, a ONE and DONE decision. You cannot lose your salvation! Within the failures of Abraham, Moses, David or Peter just to name a few, we see they never lost their salvation.