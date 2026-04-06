Rescue Mission: Trump says they blew up their own planes, & there were more planes - clip 2

Trump says they blew up their own planes, and there were more planes - unbelievable, simply the best, God bless America, what a rescue operation

Adding, @Geopolitics_prime:

'Something a Muslim would say': US feared Iran trap during F-15 rescue

💬 “He said: ‘Power be to God’,” Trump told Axios, recounting the downed F-15 crewmember’s 'unusual' radio message as his jet went down in flames.

The Pentagon initially feared the crewman may have been captured, and that the message was something Iran used to lure US troops into a trap.

However, those who knew the officer explained he was indeed a religious person, and it made sense for him to say that.

💬 "It was not completely clear early on, but we stuck with it and verified he was alive and not captured," a US defense official said as quoted by Axios.

All that panic over a prayer 🤦‍♂️

Adding:

US 'elite commandos' CALLED FOR HELP after losing multiple aircraft to Iranian air defense

What the US now calls a “successful” extraction almost turned into a disaster inside Iran, Reuters reported.

🛩 TWO US MC-130 aircraft “suffered a mechanical failure and could not take off,” leaving roughly 100 “elite commandos” at risk of being stranded deep inside Iranian territory.

💬 “If there was a ‘holy shit’ moment, that was it,” one US official admitted.

🚁 The situation became so precarious that additional aircraft had to be rushed in to RESCUE THE RESCUERS, while US troops ultimately destroyed their own planes and FOUR additional helicopters on the ground to avoid leaving them behind.

Adding:

Was the 'pilot rescue' just a cover for an enriched uranium seizure attempt?

Iran's Head of the Organization for Energy Optimization and Strategic Management Esmail Saqab Esfahani hinted that the US operation near Isfahan may not have been what it seemed:

💬 “Perhaps this operation was never a ‘rescue’ at all… The rest of the story will unfold. Wait and see…”

☢️ Uranium cover story?

🌏 Location: The operation unfolded in the Isfahan region — home to one of Iran’s most critical nuclear facilities.

🌏 Scale of force: Heavy transport aircraft and multiple helicopters were deployed — far beyond what is typically needed for a pilot extraction.

🌏 Logistics: Specialized SOAR helicopters were already capable of extracting a pilot. Landing TWO large C-130 aircraft makes little sense for a simple rescue.

🌏 Proximity: The landing zone was just 37 km from underground facilities linked to the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center.

💥 The mission quickly unraveled — aircraft destroyed on the ground, emergency extraction, and a chaotic withdrawal.

🤔 If this was just a rescue, why deploy assets suited for a much larger operation?

🗓 A few days earlier, chief war criminal Pete Hegseth fired THREE top generals. Were they the ones who opposed this insane, high-risk uranium grab?

💬 “Trump’s anger and desperation confirm the destruction of a grand plan,” Esfahani stressed.





@geopolitics_prime







