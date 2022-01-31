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Jesus came to Bring WHAT!?
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51 views • January 31, 2022
Jesus said He came to divide family against themselves. "Father against son, mother against daughter, brother against sister." Why would Jesus do this? It's because the truth divides people, people who will accept it and people who reject it. Sadly the truth causes people to hate others, but it can unite us if we submit ourselves to it too.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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