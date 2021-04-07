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Старая версия. Новая на канале. 12 фактов о самом худшем зле, от которого нужно спасать детей!
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1097 views • April 07, 2021
Смотрите последнюю версию в озвучке:
https://www.brighteon.com/301175eb-8959-4368-8d0e-32870bbed04a
Список преступлений ВОЗ (расследование):
https://t.me/vsemirnaya_pravda
Вся правда о ВОЗ, все преступления ВОЗ
https://www.brighteon.com/301175eb-8959-4368-8d0e-32870bbed04a
Список преступлений ВОЗ (расследование):
https://t.me/vsemirnaya_pravda
Вся правда о ВОЗ, все преступления ВОЗ
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