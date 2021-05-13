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Você no controle - You in control
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0 view • May 13, 2021
Mantenha a calma, pense, tenha o controle da situação.
Keep calm, think, be in control of the situation.
הישאר רגוע, תחשוב, תהיה בשליטה במצב.
침착하게 생각하고 상황을 통제하십시오.
Blijf kalm, denk na, houd de situatie onder controle.
Keep calm, think, be in control of the situation.
הישאר רגוע, תחשוב, תהיה בשליטה במצב.
침착하게 생각하고 상황을 통제하십시오.
Blijf kalm, denk na, houd de situatie onder controle.
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