Now! reached required 218 signatures to release additional Epstein-related records - Mike Johnson delayed swearing-in newly elected Democrat Adelita Grijalva for 7 weeks

Today, this afternoon. A House effort to force a vote on compelling the Justice Department to release the Epstein files has now reached the required 218 signatures. The petition only crossed the threshold after Speaker Mike Johnson delayed the swearing-in of newly elected Democrat Adelita Grijalva for seven weeks. Once sworn in, she became the final signer.

The discharge petition bypasses GOP leadership, which has blocked a vote on the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act, introduced in July by Reps. Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie as pressure grew on the Trump administration to release additional Epstein-related records.

The 218th signature on an Epstein file discharge petition - (partial, the following from ABC7 news)

Grijalva is the final necessary signature on a discharge petition linked to legislation that would require the Justice Department to release all unclassified documents and communications related to Epstein and his sex trafficking operation. But her move will not mean a vote right away, due to House rules.

Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern, the top Democrat on the House Rules Committee, said he expects voting on the Epstein bill to take place in early December.

Emails released Wednesday from Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Adding: HOLY SHIT!!!!

Donald Trump, who has sworn for years that he “cut ties” with Jeffrey Epstein in 2006…

…received a $30 MILLION loan in 2012 from a casino tied to Epstein’s finances, according to newly released House Oversight emails.

Trump says he hadn’t spoken to Epstein since 2006. But by 2012, money connected to Epstein’s business network was still flowing into Trump’s world.

This comes on top of:

• Emails showing Epstein discussing Trump with victims

• Epstein describing Trump as being “in his house”

• Claims Trump “spent hours” with one of the victims

• Epstein saying Trump “knew about the girls”

• A 2017 email where a victim says she didn’t want to “arrive early and find Trump in your house”

And now a $30 million financial link six years after Trump claimed he cut Epstein off.

MAGA is cooked. This is blowing wide open.