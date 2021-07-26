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Fight For Truth l Christopher James l Jesse Perez Casanova (July 23 2021)
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631 views • July 26, 2021
Livestream - July 23 2021: Christopher's Most Important Video Yet with Jesse Perez
Watch it to learn how he handled his court proceeding.
Jesse The Living Man of the Perez Casanova Family YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT90iXq2HuS4l6cPmo-DmOQ
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bh80lmVip8s
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Watch it to learn how he handled his court proceeding.
Jesse The Living Man of the Perez Casanova Family YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT90iXq2HuS4l6cPmo-DmOQ
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bh80lmVip8s
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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