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CIA Trump Manipulation, Israel Bombs Iraq, UN Venezuela Lies Exposed & US "Less Equal" Than Mexico
The Last American Vagabond
The Last American Vagabond
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13 views • September 29, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.

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Intel Community Quietly Scrapped Requirement For "First-Hand Knowledge" Before CIA 'Rumorblower' Relied On Hearsay
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/intel-community-quietly-scrapped-requirement-first-hand-knowledge-cia-rumorblower-relied
https://twitter.com/mtracey/status/1177407029482274816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1177407029482274816&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fpolitical%2Fmsm-defends-cias-whistleblower-ignores-actual-whistleblowers
Republican Senators Accuse The Democrats Of Doing “What Putin Wants”
https://southfront.org/republican-senators-accuse-the-democrats-of-doing-what-putin-wants/
NRA was a ‘foreign asset’ of Russia in 2016 election, claims report by Senate Democrats
https://www.rt.com/usa/469798-nra-foreign-asset-russia-democrats/

Israel Believed Behind Overnight Attack On Iran's 'Land Bridge' From Iraq To Syria
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israel-believed-behind-overnight-attack-irans-land-bridge-iraq-syria

US Tries to Blame Syria for ‘Chemical Attack’ as Doubts Grow on Past Claims
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/09/26/us-tries-to-blame-syria-for-chemical-attack-as-doubts-grow-on-past-claims/
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/09/scientists-clash-over-paper-questions-syrian-government-s-role-sarin-attack

“Who Is Pompeo?”: Syrian Foreign Minister Responds To Chemical Attack Accusations
https://southfront.org/who-is-pompeo-syrian-foreign-minister-responds-to-chemical-attack-accusations/
US Preparing Strikes On Syria Over Renewed Chemical Weapons Accusation: Report
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/us-could-launch-strikes-against-syrian-military-over-chemical-weapons-accusation-russian-media/

Note To Journos - When Pompeo Doubles Down On A Lie He Does Not "Confirm” It
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/09/note-to-journos-when-pompeo-doubles-down-on-a-lie-he-does-not-confirm-it.html

US to Provide $52 Million in Funding for Venezuela’s Opposition
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/09/25/us-to-provide-52-million-in-funding-for-venezuelas-opposition/
Venezuela Probes Guaido over Photos with Colombian Drug Traffickers
https://venezuelanalysis.com/news/14656

The Venezuelan Disinformation Campaign
https://www.voltairenet.org/article207536.html
https://www.unhcr.org/globaltrends2018/wp-content/uploads/sites/74/2019/06/figures-5b.png

U.S. air strike kills 17 in southern Libya
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-libya-security/u-s-air-strike-kills-17-in-southern-libya-idUSKBN1WC23D

In lung injury outbreak, signs point to majority of patients vaping THC products
https://www.cnn.com/2019/09/27/health/vaping-lung-injury-cdc-reports-mmwr/index.html

U.S. Income Inequality Reached Its Highest Level in Over 50 Years, Census Finds
https://time.com/5686765/income-inequality-census-gini-index/

#Venezuela #Syria #Israel

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