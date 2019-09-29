CIA Trump Manipulation, Israel Bombs Iraq, UN Venezuela Lies Exposed & US "Less Equal" Than Mexico

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:Subscribe on iTunes:Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:* * *Intel Community Quietly Scrapped Requirement For "First-Hand Knowledge" Before CIA 'Rumorblower' Relied On HearsayRepublican Senators Accuse The Democrats Of Doing “What Putin Wants”NRA was a ‘foreign asset’ of Russia in 2016 election, claims report by Senate DemocratsIsrael Believed Behind Overnight Attack On Iran's 'Land Bridge' From Iraq To SyriaUS Tries to Blame Syria for ‘Chemical Attack’ as Doubts Grow on Past Claims“Who Is Pompeo?”: Syrian Foreign Minister Responds To Chemical Attack AccusationsUS Preparing Strikes On Syria Over Renewed Chemical Weapons Accusation: ReportNote To Journos - When Pompeo Doubles Down On A Lie He Does Not "Confirm” ItUS to Provide $52 Million in Funding for Venezuela’s OppositionVenezuela Probes Guaido over Photos with Colombian Drug TraffickersThe Venezuelan Disinformation CampaignU.S. air strike kills 17 in southern LibyaIn lung injury outbreak, signs point to majority of patients vaping THC productsU.S. Income Inequality Reached Its Highest Level in Over 50 Years, Census Finds#Venezuela #Syria #Israel"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."