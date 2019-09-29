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CIA Trump Manipulation, Israel Bombs Iraq, UN Venezuela Lies Exposed & US "Less Equal" Than Mexico
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13 views • September 29, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
Intel Community Quietly Scrapped Requirement For "First-Hand Knowledge" Before CIA 'Rumorblower' Relied On Hearsay
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/intel-community-quietly-scrapped-requirement-first-hand-knowledge-cia-rumorblower-relied
https://twitter.com/mtracey/status/1177407029482274816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1177407029482274816&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fpolitical%2Fmsm-defends-cias-whistleblower-ignores-actual-whistleblowers
Republican Senators Accuse The Democrats Of Doing “What Putin Wants”
https://southfront.org/republican-senators-accuse-the-democrats-of-doing-what-putin-wants/
NRA was a ‘foreign asset’ of Russia in 2016 election, claims report by Senate Democrats
https://www.rt.com/usa/469798-nra-foreign-asset-russia-democrats/
Israel Believed Behind Overnight Attack On Iran's 'Land Bridge' From Iraq To Syria
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israel-believed-behind-overnight-attack-irans-land-bridge-iraq-syria
US Tries to Blame Syria for ‘Chemical Attack’ as Doubts Grow on Past Claims
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/09/26/us-tries-to-blame-syria-for-chemical-attack-as-doubts-grow-on-past-claims/
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/09/scientists-clash-over-paper-questions-syrian-government-s-role-sarin-attack
“Who Is Pompeo?”: Syrian Foreign Minister Responds To Chemical Attack Accusations
https://southfront.org/who-is-pompeo-syrian-foreign-minister-responds-to-chemical-attack-accusations/
US Preparing Strikes On Syria Over Renewed Chemical Weapons Accusation: Report
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/us-could-launch-strikes-against-syrian-military-over-chemical-weapons-accusation-russian-media/
Note To Journos - When Pompeo Doubles Down On A Lie He Does Not "Confirm” It
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/09/note-to-journos-when-pompeo-doubles-down-on-a-lie-he-does-not-confirm-it.html
US to Provide $52 Million in Funding for Venezuela’s Opposition
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/09/25/us-to-provide-52-million-in-funding-for-venezuelas-opposition/
Venezuela Probes Guaido over Photos with Colombian Drug Traffickers
https://venezuelanalysis.com/news/14656
The Venezuelan Disinformation Campaign
https://www.voltairenet.org/article207536.html
https://www.unhcr.org/globaltrends2018/wp-content/uploads/sites/74/2019/06/figures-5b.png
U.S. air strike kills 17 in southern Libya
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-libya-security/u-s-air-strike-kills-17-in-southern-libya-idUSKBN1WC23D
In lung injury outbreak, signs point to majority of patients vaping THC products
https://www.cnn.com/2019/09/27/health/vaping-lung-injury-cdc-reports-mmwr/index.html
U.S. Income Inequality Reached Its Highest Level in Over 50 Years, Census Finds
https://time.com/5686765/income-inequality-census-gini-index/
#Venezuela #Syria #Israel
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
* * *
Intel Community Quietly Scrapped Requirement For "First-Hand Knowledge" Before CIA 'Rumorblower' Relied On Hearsay
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/intel-community-quietly-scrapped-requirement-first-hand-knowledge-cia-rumorblower-relied
https://twitter.com/mtracey/status/1177407029482274816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1177407029482274816&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fpolitical%2Fmsm-defends-cias-whistleblower-ignores-actual-whistleblowers
Republican Senators Accuse The Democrats Of Doing “What Putin Wants”
https://southfront.org/republican-senators-accuse-the-democrats-of-doing-what-putin-wants/
NRA was a ‘foreign asset’ of Russia in 2016 election, claims report by Senate Democrats
https://www.rt.com/usa/469798-nra-foreign-asset-russia-democrats/
Israel Believed Behind Overnight Attack On Iran's 'Land Bridge' From Iraq To Syria
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israel-believed-behind-overnight-attack-irans-land-bridge-iraq-syria
US Tries to Blame Syria for ‘Chemical Attack’ as Doubts Grow on Past Claims
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/09/26/us-tries-to-blame-syria-for-chemical-attack-as-doubts-grow-on-past-claims/
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/09/scientists-clash-over-paper-questions-syrian-government-s-role-sarin-attack
“Who Is Pompeo?”: Syrian Foreign Minister Responds To Chemical Attack Accusations
https://southfront.org/who-is-pompeo-syrian-foreign-minister-responds-to-chemical-attack-accusations/
US Preparing Strikes On Syria Over Renewed Chemical Weapons Accusation: Report
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/us-could-launch-strikes-against-syrian-military-over-chemical-weapons-accusation-russian-media/
Note To Journos - When Pompeo Doubles Down On A Lie He Does Not "Confirm” It
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/09/note-to-journos-when-pompeo-doubles-down-on-a-lie-he-does-not-confirm-it.html
US to Provide $52 Million in Funding for Venezuela’s Opposition
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/09/25/us-to-provide-52-million-in-funding-for-venezuelas-opposition/
Venezuela Probes Guaido over Photos with Colombian Drug Traffickers
https://venezuelanalysis.com/news/14656
The Venezuelan Disinformation Campaign
https://www.voltairenet.org/article207536.html
https://www.unhcr.org/globaltrends2018/wp-content/uploads/sites/74/2019/06/figures-5b.png
U.S. air strike kills 17 in southern Libya
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-libya-security/u-s-air-strike-kills-17-in-southern-libya-idUSKBN1WC23D
In lung injury outbreak, signs point to majority of patients vaping THC products
https://www.cnn.com/2019/09/27/health/vaping-lung-injury-cdc-reports-mmwr/index.html
U.S. Income Inequality Reached Its Highest Level in Over 50 Years, Census Finds
https://time.com/5686765/income-inequality-census-gini-index/
#Venezuela #Syria #Israel
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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