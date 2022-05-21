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Did You Know That The Bible Calls Greed 'Idolatry'?
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1 view • May 21, 2022
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For you may be sure of this, that everyone who is sexually immoral or impure, or who is covetous (that is, an idolater), has no inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and God. Ephesians 5:5,Colossians 3:5
For you may be sure of this, that everyone who is sexually immoral or impure, or who is covetous (that is, an idolater), has no inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and God. Ephesians 5:5,Colossians 3:5
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