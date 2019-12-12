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Pennsylvania Colonial History Part 2: Which War Is It, Anyway?
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6 views • December 12, 2019
Special thanks to the Geneva Convention.
Link to a copy of the PA Constitution: archive.is/WhEOI
Book Sources:
-"Pennsylvania Colonial and Federal" edited by Howard M. Jenkins, 1903 (free on google play bookstore)
-"The Pennsylvania Constitution of 1776; a Study in Revolutionary Democracy" by Paul J. Selsam, 1971
-"Autobiography of Benjamin Franklin" by Benjamin Franklin, 1791
Web Sources:
archive.is/6QKJh
archive.is/FR2eS
archive.is/UL1sW
archive.is/cNZI5
archive.is//apWDI
https://youtu.be/upcQ8IAxpV4
archive.is/hpQDQ
archive.is/e1Nx6
archive.is/9vLqh
Image Sources:
maps.google.com
http://archive.is/uvvRA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UgykV1ddFWo
http://archive.is/u99oD
http://archive.is/j7JA8
http://archive.is/jkgIB
http://archive.is/cWTec
http://archive.is/T0JKZ
http://archive.is/zRJUG
http://archive.is/T7r5w
http://archive.is/2iuUl
http://archive.is/345Rn
http://archive.is/Ko0rP
http://archive.is/MVxlc
http://archive.is/GMhBz
http://archive.is/QiIvr
http://archive.is/NXFG7
http://archive.is/BFadR
http://archive.is/whBTF
http://archive.is/6MLhW
http://archive.is/3khIp
http://archive.is/xHWP9
http://archive.is/W0MH3
http://archive.is/nNusD
http://archive.is/XyHUz
http://archive.is/tr0n5
http://archive.is/p4vpO
http://archive.is/kythZ
http://archive.is/F9Dsc
http://archive.is/2JVGU
http://archive.is/kjErv
Link to a copy of the PA Constitution: archive.is/WhEOI
Book Sources:
-"Pennsylvania Colonial and Federal" edited by Howard M. Jenkins, 1903 (free on google play bookstore)
-"The Pennsylvania Constitution of 1776; a Study in Revolutionary Democracy" by Paul J. Selsam, 1971
-"Autobiography of Benjamin Franklin" by Benjamin Franklin, 1791
Web Sources:
archive.is/6QKJh
archive.is/FR2eS
archive.is/UL1sW
archive.is/cNZI5
archive.is//apWDI
https://youtu.be/upcQ8IAxpV4
archive.is/hpQDQ
archive.is/e1Nx6
archive.is/9vLqh
Image Sources:
maps.google.com
http://archive.is/uvvRA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UgykV1ddFWo
http://archive.is/u99oD
http://archive.is/j7JA8
http://archive.is/jkgIB
http://archive.is/cWTec
http://archive.is/T0JKZ
http://archive.is/zRJUG
http://archive.is/T7r5w
http://archive.is/2iuUl
http://archive.is/345Rn
http://archive.is/Ko0rP
http://archive.is/MVxlc
http://archive.is/GMhBz
http://archive.is/QiIvr
http://archive.is/NXFG7
http://archive.is/BFadR
http://archive.is/whBTF
http://archive.is/6MLhW
http://archive.is/3khIp
http://archive.is/xHWP9
http://archive.is/W0MH3
http://archive.is/nNusD
http://archive.is/XyHUz
http://archive.is/tr0n5
http://archive.is/p4vpO
http://archive.is/kythZ
http://archive.is/F9Dsc
http://archive.is/2JVGU
http://archive.is/kjErv
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