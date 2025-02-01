A former Prisoner in Israeli prison - Gaza Strip & occupied West Bank as 183 Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons were released - part 2

Emotional scenes unfolded in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank as 183 Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons were released as part of a ceasefire and a prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas.

Adding:

Trump may be considering the closure of USAID, the U.S. agency responsible for funneling billions to Ukraine and many other countries, with all aid currently frozen.

According to Politico, there are discussions about integrating the agency into the State Department, effectively stripping it of its independent status.

"Trump has refrained from appointing a USAID administrator, effectively allowing a State Department official to take control of the agency," the article states.

Sources within the Trump administration told Politico that the president’s team is considering the possibility of bringing USAID under the control of the State Department.

For context, USAID is currently running 112 projects in Ukraine, amounting to $7 billion in funding. Around 90% of Ukrainian media outlets are financed by the U.S. government.

USAID, under the leadership of "Regime Change Demon" Samantha Power, is behind many of the NGO projects worldwide, funding media outlets, protest groups, and political activities designed to destabilize governments around the globe.